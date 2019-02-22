SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments in the search for a missing Springfield man.
Achim Bailey's family is increasing the reward amount to $10,000 for information that leads to his safe return.
Bailey was last seen in downtown Springfield in the early morning hours of January 13. That was nearly six weeks ago.
Police, family, and friends have conducted several searches in the area.
The family is asking anyone with information to come forward.
You can send information anonymously to Detective Lopez at Springfield Police by phone at (413) 750-2379 or by mail to: 50 East Street, Springfield, MA 01104.
You can also email information to Bailey's mother at dorothychristian6@gmail.com.
