SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been nearly 3 weeks since 23-year-old Achim Bailey was last seen in Springfield and now the reward to bring him home safely has increased.
Bailey's family confirming with Western Mass News Saturday that the reward is now up to $8,000.
Billboards have been up in Massachusetts and Connecticut with Bailey's picture and the number for the Springfield Police Department for anyone who may know or have information that could lead police to his whereabouts.
[READ MORE: Billboards launched to help in search for missing Springfield man]
The reward most recently stood at $7,000 ...but now that dollar amount has increased by $1,000.
Do you know where Achim Bailey is? Or do you think you might have some information that could help police in their search? No tip is too small. Call the Springfield Police Department in Massachusetts at 413-750-2379.
Again, the reward to bring Achim Bailey home safely now stands at $8,000.
Baily is a Springfield resident and he was last seen January 13th after leaving Samuel's, a sports bar in Springfield that's located at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
[RELATED: 23-year-old man reported missing in Springfield]
Bailey is described as being 5'7'' tall and weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger jacket with a grey shirt underneath.
His phone was found on Friday January 25th under the South End Bridge in Springfield, according to the man who found it and spoke exclusively to Western Mass News.
[SEE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Man who found Achim Bailey's phone speaks out after receiving threats from public]
There have been ongoing searches of the Connecticut River both by land and air as authorities continue to look for Achim Bailey.
Recently, Springfield Police told us there are no suspects in the search for Achim.
On Saturday, Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department told us it's an ongoing missing persons investigation.
If you have information about the night he disappeared please call police at 413-750-2379.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.