WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A reward is being offered as police investigate damage and vandalism caused at the West Springfield hydroelectric dam.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said that the dam was hit by arson and vandalism on Monday, August 12.
The fire destroyed the building and the equipment that was inside, a $35,000 value. Both the structure and the equipment were important parts of the migratory fish facility.
"The hydroelectric plant generates carbon-free, renewable energy under the terms of a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. As such, the hydro plant is an essential part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’s plans to combat climate change and global heating. The fish ladder, an integral part of the hydro facility, is used to help restore several populations of migratory fish to the Westfield River," LaFrance noted.
The recent incidents, according to police, have disrupted efforts by the plant to help restore fish and generate renewable energy.
LaFrance noted that the incidents on August 12 were the latest in a series of acts of vandalism and criminal trespass that began in June.
Investigators are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the August 12 arson.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 263-3210.
