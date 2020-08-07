BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has announced as of Friday, Aug. 7, Rhode Island will be removed from the low-risk state list.
This means travelers from the Ocean State will have to fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form.
They will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Massachusetts or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours before arrival in the state.
Failure to comply may result in a $500 fine per day, according to the state website.
The remaining states on the low-risk list include Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Hawaii and Vermont.
