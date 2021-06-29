HADLEY, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- A new store focused on yoga and athletic leisure wear opened on Route 9 Tuesday.
Athleta hosted an official ribbon cutting and opening ceremony Tuesday.
The general manager, Jessica Stanley, said they're focused on helping women and girls realize their limitless potential and offering sizes for all body types.
“We believe that everyone should be able to wear our clothing. We have sizes from extra-extra small to 3x," Stanley said.
Athleta will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Everyone who stops by can shop and take part in a raffle and no purchase is necessary to enter.
