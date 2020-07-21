SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fairs, concerts, and events across the country have either been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
In western Massachusetts, the popular Ride to Remember, now in its eighth year of honoring fallen heroes, will look very different this year.
The 106 mile bike ride to Boston from Springfield will be different in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing guidelines.
“We didn't want to cancel it, but COVID took its effect on us. The Boston Marathon cancelled, The Big E cancelled, so we followed suit,” said ride director John Delaney.
Delaney told Western Mass News this year the board of directors decided to host a virtual ride.
So this year, you won’t see thousands of riders lined up at Main Street and Boland Way in downtown Springfield and travel to Boston.
“What we are telling riders to do this year is leave their homes in the morning…ride to a memorial, whether it’s a 9/11 memorial, a memorial for a fallen officer, a police department memorial, and more or less, ride for those officers and firefighters and we are telling people to take pictures and videos and send it to us and we are going to put it on a video,” Delaney noted.
Although this year’s ride will look completely different to year’s past, Delaney said they still have one mission in mind.
“A lot of those people that reported to work, didn't report back and that’s why we ride. We want the people of western Mass. to know there are a lot of heroes that didn't go home,” Delaney added.
In addition to keep the same mission in mind, Ride to Remember is planning a separate event in October with Vanished Valley Brewing to honor fallen Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago and retired Officer Sal Persico.
“This is why we did not want to have the ride because police officers and firefighters are the real heroes in society,” Delaney said.
If you would like participate in Ride to Remember on September 12, Delaney asked supporters to donate to one of the charities the ride gives back to. For more information, CLICK HERE.
