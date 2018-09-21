Less than three months ago, Valley Bike Share brought bikes to communities in Hampden and Hampshire Counties, giving people a new way to get from point A to point B.
You've probably seen bike racks that look like these popping up in communities across the Pioneer Valley.
"It's sort of like a car rental on a really short time period, so five people a day use every single bike and the bike is available when you need it and when you don't need it, somebody else gets to use it," said Wayne Feiden, Northampton's director of planning and sustainability.
It's all a part of the relatively new, Valley Bike Share - a program designed to get people in larger, more packed communities to ditch their vehicles and spin some pedals.
"The system is really popular. We've had 62,000 miles ridden on bike share in just two and a half months...30,000 trips," Feiden added.
To get the wheels turning for this modern day service, you just use a 21st century tactic.
"Generally people sign up online," Feiden explained.
Then you show up to one of the 40 plus stations in western Massachusetts.
"My little white thing is my fob. I put it on top of my bike and then it slips right out," Feiden added.
On board, there are bike safety tips, and we have one more for you. This isn't like your traditional pedal bike. Once you start moving, this electric motor takes you away.
However, there are some bad spokes using these wheels.
"That basket is designed for your groceries, so we've definitely had a problem, with people, ya know particularly younger people, putting a friend in the basket and then the basket breaks off and then the bike is out of commission," Feiden said.
Western Mass News is told the bike software has been a bit of a problem too.
"Absolutely fixable. There's two issues, one is just a software upgrade and that's in progress and should be done within a week. Then the baskets will take a little bit longer, because they have to figure out exactly what the solution is. Our goal is to have 85 percent of the bikes out there and we've been closer to 50 percent while we're dealing with these issues," Feiden added.
However, when there are enough bikes on these racks for people to use, the options really are endless.
"People use bike share for every type of trip you could imagine...trips to work, trips shopping, trips to school. My wife and I used to have two cars. Now, I have one," Feiden said.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
