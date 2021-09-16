WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday is the Big E’s opening day!
Hundreds of thousands travel from all across New England to enjoy the fair treats, activities, and rides.
Western Mass News is getting answers on all the inspections taking place ahead of the big day.
Lots of excitement here at the Big E fairgrounds, but before anyone can get on any of these popular rides, inspectors are working around the clock to make sure they are up to the safest standards.
“We’re just looking forward to a great fair, good weather coming our way,” North American Midway Entertainment Vice President Blake Huston said.
Huston is the vice president of the company which owns and operates all the fair rides at the Big E.
Huston said the family-run business has worked with the Eastern States Exposition for over 20 years.
“It’s a great fair, very well run, good staff here, great people to work with,” Huston said.
On Thursday, after 10 days of setting up, they were conducting final inspections on the rides, including the rollercoasters, the Ferris wheel, and the ring of fire.
“As soon as we start putting things together, we’re inspecting the stuff as we are putting it together. We have hands on every piece of equipment as we are putting it together,” Huston explained.
Huston said safety is of the utmost importance during the big fair and tells us there are four different inspection companies, each running their own test.
“The state is doing their audit, their inspection, we have a third-party inspector that we hire ourselves, the fair their own inspector, and on top of all of those we have our own in-house inspectors that are inspecting all the rides every day,” Huston said.
In addition, he said the attractions get checked every morning before the gates open.
“The fair will also have its inspector here throughout the duration of the fair,” Huston said.
Huston adds that's it's important to make sure you check your children's height before coming down to know which rides they can and can't go on.
