BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pioneer League in girls lacrosse has some fierce competition. But atop the standings you'll find only one team at this point in the season: The Belchertown Orioles.
They're undefeated.
Meet the Varsity Girls Lacrosse team at Belchertown High.
"Hi!"
The leaders of the Pioneer League, with a perfect season thus far.
"Amazing! It's the first time I've ever been undefeated with a team," Anna-Elise Pikul, tells Western Mass News.
"Best record for sure, an awesome group of girls I'm fortunate enough to work with," says Amie Savakis, with the Belchertown Girls Lacrosse.
She's the first year head coach and says she knows there is a target on her squads back.
"We always reiterate it every day at practice that everyone wants to be the one, everybody's after you now, it's harder to stay on top than get there," Coach Savakis explains.
Players absorbing that message, remaining confident they can stay on top.
"As far as we can. I think we have amazing potential," player and high school senior, Lily Guerin says.
"We want to stay undefeated as long as we can," adds Anna-Elise.
Coach Savakis saying that while all this winning is nice, it isn't everything.
"When I started coaching with them the first thing that came out of my mouth was my goal is to make you guys better on and off the field."
So as you can see from these highlights these ladies clearly have some game. Two years ago they only won once, last year 7 times, combined they're already there.
So, what's changed?
"We really shifted a lot of their focus from winning to accomplishing smaller goals like being better than the girl next to you, and hustling harder, and winning more ground balls," says Coach Savakis.
"Something else that was huge was the importance of being unselfish with the ball," she adds.
These changes leading to success on the field, but like the coach says what happens off it matters as well.
Team member Lily Guerin says there is no debate how much the coach's leadership has helped them as individuals.
"She's been with me since my sophomore year and she's really shaped me into the person I am today. I'll be playing lacrosse at Elms College next year so I'm really grateful because she's made me into the player I am today."
