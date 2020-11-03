SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- The "Right to Repair" ballot question was approved by Bay State voters.
Just before midnight, those voting yes on Question 1 led 1.78 million votes over just over 589,000 rejections.
Question 1 would expand the state’s “Right to Repair” law by giving car owners and independent auto shops greater access to data related to vehicle maintenance and repair.
Car repair shops and auto parts suppliers said the measure would guarantee car owners access to the repair information needed to bring their cars to auto shops as vehicles become more computerized. Automakers cast the question as a data grab by third parties who want to gather personal vehicle information.
Voters weighed the fate of two questions on the Massachusetts ballot.
The second question would make major changes to the way ballots are cast and tallied in future elections in Massachusetts by introducing ranked-choice voting.
Those results coming in on Question 2 are much closer with more than 1.2 million approvals versus just under 1.1 million rejections.
Under that system, voters would be given the option of ranking candidates in order of their preference — one for their top choice, two for their second choice, and so on.
If no candidate receives a majority of the first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes would be eliminated. Voters who ranked the eliminated candidate as their first choice would have their votes counted instead for their second choice. The process repeats until one candidate receives a majority of the vote and wins.
Western Mass News will update the state ballot question results as more data comes into the newsroom.
