SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A road in Southwick has been shut down this morning following stormy weather overnight that downed a tree, wires onto a roadway.
The Southwick Police Department reports that Rising Corner Road between Southwick and Agawam is closed.
No word yet when it will be reopened.
Drivers should avoid the area. Police saying if you do travel Rising Corner Road you'll need to find an alternate route.
A tree fell as a result of a thunderstorm earlier this morning.
"Several primary power lines were also torn down as well by the tree as it was falling," the Southwick Police Department tells us.
Eversource is on scene.
According to their Outage Map, 6 customers have lost power in town due to this situation.
Eversource is giving an estimated time of restoration of 9:15 a.m. this morning.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way. Stay with us online and on-air on FOX6 now, for the latest.
