SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A road in Southwick has been reopened following stormy weather overnight that downed a tree and wires onto a roadway.
The Southwick Police Department reported that Rising Corner Road between Southwick and Agawam was closed.
A tree fell as a result of a thunderstorm earlier this morning.
"Several primary power lines were also torn down as well by the tree as it was falling," the Southwick Police Department told us.
Eversource was on-scene to make repairs.
Southwick Police noted that Rising Corner Road reopened approximately just before 2 p.m.
