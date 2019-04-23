EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The high water levels in the Connecticut River have flooded streets and prompted closures in Northampton and Easthampton.
Fort Hill Road connects to Old Springfield Road and provided drivers a good thorough-fare between Northampton and Easthampton.
However, right now, no one is driving through here.
Its a dead end at River Street - literally. Water has closed off all access.
"I’m a member of the Rod and Gun [Club] down there, so we come and check the water levels out all the time, see what’s going on," said Michael Carenzo of Easthampton.
Kayaks have also replaced cars along Fort Hill Road.
"It’s like five feet over the road right now. It comes and goes," Carenzo noted.
Carenzo told Western Mass News this flooding is nothing new.
"Pretty much everyone should be aware of what’s going on. It happens every year, shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. The town does a pretty good job of blocking it off," Carenzo explained.
While people like Carenzo have found a way to embrace the high waters, you also have to remember the flooding can be dangerous.
"Obviously, if you see big puddles or see running water, you want to stay away from it. If you’re driving and encounter a bit puddle, you want to turn around. You get caught in moving water, it has a lot of power to it. It’s not safe," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
First responders and public works departments want to remind everyone that if you come in contact with water covering the road or streets blocked off, don't try to drive through it.
