SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Rising water levels on the Connecticut river have made for a busy Friday, with the Mass Environmental Police rescuing at least eight people.
It's damaging not only for people who attempt to go in the river but also for businesses that rely on safe waters for income.
After record-setting rainfall in July, it all drains in the Connecticut River and it makes the levels rise to dangerous heights. Law enforcement says one camping group discovered that this morning.
"This morning when they got up, they had to pull their gear five feet further up the bank to get it to dry land," said Sgt. Jerry Shampang of the Mass. Environmental Police.
Sergeant Jerry Shampang of the Massachusetts Environmental Police said the rising water levels on the Connecticut River have made for dangerous conditions.
Friday morning, Shampang said he was called to check on a group of campers on Elwell State Park, who had stayed the night, on his way to the island, Shampang said he saw one of the campers attempting to tackle the raging flow in a canoe.
"He was actually paddling upstream trying to get to this group and he just couldn’t make it," said Shampang.
Shampang said he directed that paddler to shore and continued to check on the group of other campers who decided they wanted to leave.
"I think that we moved at least eight...we ended up taking groups of two onto our boat with all their gear," he said.
Making it safely back to the Sportsman’s Marina in the daylight, avoiding a dangerous night rescue amid the tree debris pushed down through a strong current powered by recent northern rains.
"It’s really ripping out there," Shampang said.
"I got down there and my dock was already half underwater," said Ken Vautin, a boater.
Over at Brunelle’s Marina, boaters knew their weekend plans were likely going to be thrown overboard.
"This weekend is going to be a washout unfortunately," said Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle's Marina.
Brunelle told Western Mass News he had people pull boats from the water, capsizing what would normally be a busy summer weekend.
"It’s terrible you know? We like to have everybody go boating. We had scheduled cruises for the Lady Bea....three of them. We had to call all those off," said Brunelle.
The Mass. Environmental Police are strongly encouraging people to stay off the water this weekend or to at the very least wear a life preserver.
