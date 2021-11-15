SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holidays are almost here and that means many people are starting to order their gifts online, but with more packages showing up on your front step comes a higher risk of someone stealing those packages.
“I was a little angry and perturbed more than anything…Just thinking that someone would come right up on my property, just steal a package from someone they don't know just made me a little upset,” said Gregory Roush of Springfield.
Roush described the emotions he was feeling after a package was stolen from his front step back in August of this year.
“We got home from dinner about seven o’clock at night and noticed that the package that was supposed to be delivered from Amazon that day was not there,” Roush added.
Roush told Western Mass News that he looked back at his Ring cam footage and saw someone walk up into his driveway, grab the package, and then run off down his street.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said it only takes a second for a thief to walk by and snatch a package right up off of your front porch.
“These are crimes of opportunities. You have people sometimes on bikes, you have people sometimes driving around in a car and they're sitting in the passenger seat, they see a box, they run out and they run right back to the car,” Walsh explained.
While Springfield Police used to see a huge spike in package thefts around the holidays, Walsh said it’s become a year-round issue and he said once a box gone, it’s unlikely you’ll ever see it again.
“They can definitely file a report. Depending on the quality of the video, unfortunately, the pandemic has led to many individuals being masked up all the time, which makes it very difficult for our detectives to identify someone,” Walsh added.
However, Walsh said there are some things you can do to avoid falling victim this holiday season.
“You can get it delivered to your work. If it's Amazon, there are some Amazon lockers in the area. There's some porch boxes if you want to get something at your home that has a code that delivery drivers can access…If you're not going to be home, get it delivered somewhere safe or require a signature, so you would have to sign for it if you're not sure when you're going to be home,” Walsh noted.
That’s especially, Walsh said, if it’s something valuable or sentimental that you definitely don’t want stolen and Roush said his family is taking precautions from now on to prevent this from happening again.
“We do actually have it now where Amazon would actually deliver our packages right into our garage. They have access to remotely open up our garage via one of their services,” Roush noted.
