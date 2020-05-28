SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police confirmed River and Baldwin Street are currently closed after a major motor vehicle accident.
Police said the River St is closed from Park to Norman Street and Baldwin Street to Cold Spring Avenue.
The crash occurred when one vehicle collided with a pole causing multiple other vehicles to then smash into the first vehicle.
There is no word at this time of any major injuries, but Eversource is currently on the scene restoring power to the surrounding area.
Western Mass News crew is heading to the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
