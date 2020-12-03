WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating following a fatal pedestrian vs. motor vehicle accident that occurred at 76 Riverdale Street going southbound in West Springfield.
Police were alerted to the scene shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Thursday.
West Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Sgt. Joe LaFrance told Western Mass News Riverdale St. is closed from East Elm Street to North End Bridge Rotary.
He also said there are officers and the Accident Reconstruction Team, along with the assistance of the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, are at the scene now.
The operator of the motor vehicle is also on scene, and is cooperating with law enforcement. LaFrance told us the victim has not yet been identified at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.