WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Mass. DOT will be putting parts of Riverdale Street on a "road diet".
They will be reducing the travel lanes between East Elm Street and the North End bridge rotary from two to one.
Transportation officials told Western Mass News the diet begins next Tuesday, July 20th. The move is in response to the speeding and safety concerns residents have raised about that area. It's expected to be in place for three to four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.