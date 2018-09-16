EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A big day for Riverside Industries, as they celebrate their 50-year anniversary.
The organization says they work to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that they can live rich and fulfilling lives.
Riverside blanketed the Pioneer Valley with sunflowers to spread the joy, which had to do with their theme, "strong roots, still growing".
To celebrate their anniversary, families were invited to Millside Park Sunday afternoon.
There was free food and drinks from local food trucks and breweries.
Western Mass News' Dave Madsen was on hand as well to MC the event.
