(WGGB/WSHM) -- If you are in need of a new inspection sticker for your car, it looks like you will be out of luck until at least Monday.
The RMV announced that stations will be unable to inspect vehicle through Sunday as they continue to experience issues with their system.
This issue has been ongoing since the beginning of the week.
If your sticker expired in March, police have been asked for discretion until the issue is fixed.
