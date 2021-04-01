(WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Registry of Motor Vehicles will not be holding any vehicle inspections on Thursday as issues with their sticker system continue.
The RMV is now asking all police departments in the state to not ticket drivers who have tried to renew their March inspections the last few days.
"Our officers are using their discretion in keeping this into consideration for any vehicles that have an expired inspection sticker for the month of March," Chicopee Police Detective Danusia Liszka said.
The RMV said police departments will be notified when the inspection machines are up and running again.
We reached out to the company that runs the inspection system for a comment, but we have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.