(WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicles centers across the state are back open for business today after a three day shutdown to complete a major computer system upgrade.
It's is the final step in a process that began back in March 2018, which initially caused extremely long wait times as the RMV and customers were getting used to the new system.
Since 9 a.m. Tuesday, it’s been a busy day at the RMV. We spoke with several people coming in and out trying to get their business done.
With the RMV offices closed and online services offline since Friday afternoon, we found many residents eager to get pressing things done like license renewals, permits, and registrations.
Many told Western Mass News the initial lines this morning moved quickly, but one person we spoke with dropped off her daughter to get her permit and found the wait inside was longer than she expected.
"It was a nine o’clock appointment and I asked her if she waited when she came and she said, ‘No, I got right in’ and it was after she sat down and she’s been waiting all this time...don’t know what the hold up is," said Elizabeth Sampson.
The wait times in Springfield have ranged this morning between five and 20 minutes, depending on what type of transaction you're doing.
The RMV told Western Mass News they will be releasing a statement regarding this first day back open and the completion of the technology upgrade later today.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
