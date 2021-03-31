SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Confusion and concern for people looking to get their car inspections done before the April 1 deadline Thursday.
But the state system used to check out your car is down leaving many residents to drive around now with expired stickers.
One after another cars rolled up to Boston Road Service in Springfield to try and get an inspection sticker on Wednesday.
“I came to get an inspection, but unfortunately, I can’t. It’s down in Mass.,” Springfield resident Lamar Pittmen said.
Across the state, garages that give out the inspection stickers to customers were notified the system used by the state, Applus technologies is down.
Owner of Boston Road Service, Michael Hyder, said the system has been down for a while.
“Within the last 24 hours, we received messages with the state going down. I guess they have some sort of communication error with the company that provides us the server that inspection stations. We have lots of people coming in looking for inspections, and we haven’t been able to do anything,” Hyder said.
A notice from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said the vendor confirmed that this is a nationwide system issue that they are working to resolve.
Hyder said this isn't the first time the system has failed.
“This is the longest it ever occurred. It has happened in the past, but maybe an hour here and an hour there, and you know this is definitely a shock. We came in yesterday 7:30 in the morning, boot up the machine and error comes up,” Hyder explained.
One man we spoke with said he just bought a new car so, he needs to get an inspection sticker.
“Hopefully they are ready when they lift it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.