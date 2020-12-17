SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow has stopped falling, but clean-up is still underway around the region.
The roads were looking pretty good in Springfield. The city's DPW director, Chris Cignoli, said their plowing efforts were pretty much finished.
“It’s been about an 18-hour storm here, and in the city, everything actually went pretty well,” Cignoli said.
A much-needed night of rest for the hardworking Department of Public Works crews across western Mass. after the region was hammered with snow.
“We started off with about 110 contractor plows here and 20 of our own,” Cignoli said. “We always want to have about 150, so we were a little short, but everything really went well today. It was a little bit longer than usual.”
Cignoli said plowing efforts were mostly complete.
“The roads are good. There was a lot of melting today, but outstanding roads are, so a lot of the main roads, if they have not melted, already are melting now,” Cignoli explained.
He said the city has towed a handful of cars that were not following the parking ban.
“It’s always the same areas we deal with, the north end, certain areas of the south end, certain sections of side streets off of Forest Park, and Indian Orchard. That’s basically where you’re dealing with apartment buildings and two or three-family homes,” Cignoli said.
Over in Chicopee, where a parking ban was also enforced, 85 cars were towed as of Thursday night. The Chicopee Police Department Public Information Officer Danusia Liszka said parking bans are essential to snow operations.
“It gives the people the opportunity to remove their cars off the roadways so the DPW, as well as private contractors, can safely and efficiently remove the snow,” Liszka said.
While people set out to shovel their driveways, the city asked for one more important element to be snow-free.
“Something we ask residents to do is go outside and shovel around their fire hydrant. It’s really important in case emergency arises we need access to the fire hydrant as soon as possible,” Chicopee Fire Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaughs said.
In Springfield, the parking ban is still in place Thursday night. There is no parking on the even side of the street.
