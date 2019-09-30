WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews responded to Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham this afternoon for an accident, police report.
This was for a vehicle versus pole crash around 3 p.m. Monday.
Stony Hill Road is closed from River Street to Weston Street. There is no word at this time when the road will reopening.
Both the Wilbraham police and fire departments have responded to the scene.
We have a crew on the way as well.
The Ludlow Police Department tells Western Mass News they were called in to assist in 'blocking traffic.'
This according to Lt. Daniel Valadas.
As of about 3:20 p.m. Ludlow police were no longer needed on scene.
No immediate word if anyone has been injured in the crash.
National Grid is reporting that there are more than 151 customers without power right now in town due to this crash.
Representative, Christine Milligan confirms the vehicle struck the pole and says that utility crews are on scene now making repairs.
"Power is expected to be restored by about 8 p.m.," Milligan says.
This is a developing story.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.