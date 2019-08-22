HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have reported a motor vehicle accident on River Drive in Hadley.
The street is between Stockwell Road and Huntington Road.
The street is currently closed due to the accident.
Police have confirmed that the accident occurred when a black SUV collided with a pickup truck operated by a trash collector around 5:32 early Thursday morning.
The vehicle then collided into the trash collector before crashing into the telephone pole and splitting it in two.
Eversource is on scene working to repair damage caused to the pole.
The trash collector suffered a broken leg, but no life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the accident occurred due to heavy amounts of fog that was accumulating Thursday morning.
Police report that it is unknown at this time on how long the closure will be, but they said to expect the roadway to be closed throughout the day.
Police advise seeking an alternate route.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.