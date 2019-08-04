SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police Officers were called to the scene for a reported two-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred on Stafford St and Armory St in Springfield on Sunday afternoon.
Both streets are currently closed until the scene is cleared.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time or how the crash occurred.
As more information comes into our newsroom, we will provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.