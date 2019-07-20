WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ((WGGB/WSHM) -- Structure fire has been reported on Elm Street in West Springfield.
They have closed Elm Street off due to the fire.
The fire is reportedly on the second floor of a three-story apartment building.
There are no reports on whether or not anyone has been injured at this time.
There were 4 apartments displaced with over $50,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
