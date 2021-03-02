EASTHAMPTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Easthampton Police Department has issued a traffic alert Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.
According to police, there are power lines down in the area of 100 Loudville Road, making it impassable.
Loudville Road will be closed between West Street and Torrey Street indefinitely.
Eversource crews are on scene working to make repairs.
Traffic is being detoured.
