SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In Springfield, hundreds of thousands of people are heading down to the Connecticut River for the Fourth of July celebration, but one main bridge will be shut down for drivers and pedestrians.
Anticipation is building as the Sprit of Springfield is getting ready for their fireworks spectacular Thursday night.
"It's just like, you know, colorful and has smiles. They got heart, they use the letters," one Springfield resident tells us.
Monday night, those colorful fireworks were brought into the city of Springfield by fireworks by Grucci.
With help from the Springfield Department of Public Works, the fireworks were loaded onto three flat bed trailers.
"The logistics are crazy every year. It's an adventure every year. We have the city workers. I can't say enough about the city workers. They're a tremendous help," says Chief Pyrotechnician David Vanbuskirk.
Western Mass News caught up with Chief Pyrotechnician David Vanbuskirk.
He says the Fire Chief and the Fire Marshal comes out to make sure the fireworks are safely launched of the Memorial Bridge.
"We are staging it, we're setting up all the equipment, and we're loading the motors, securing them to the deck of the truck and covering them and getting ready to move," says Vanbuskirk.
The last time the spectacular was at the river was in 2017 since the Riverfront Park was under construction.
"We're back on the bridge this year. We have a few extra things that we're not going to say you can expect a really good show," added Vanbuskirk.
Those heading to the area should be aware, starting Tuesday night at 11, the Memorial Bridge will be closed to drivers and pedestrians.
The bridge will open back up on Friday at 12:30 in the morning.
Community members say they look forward to watching the show.
"They are so colorful and pretty. Sometimes, they make a UFO firework and it's kind of cool," stated one Springfield resident.
