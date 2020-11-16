DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several roads will be closed in Deerfield Monday morning due to damage caused by Sunday night's heavy rain and gusty winds.
According to Deerfield Police, Stillwater Road will be closed into Tuesday from Hoosac Road to Lee Road due to a downed tree, wires across the road and multiple broken poles.
Hillside Road, North Hillside Road and Wequamps Drive are also closed to traffic due to power lines across the road.
Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.
