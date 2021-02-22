CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue our weather coverage from 291 in Chicopee with a closer look at the roads.
The snow is very wet, almost slushy.
On the roads, there are some puddles, and the visibility is decreased now that it is darker outside.
The MassDOT announced that the speed limit has been reduced on the Mass Pike. It is 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to Palmer in both directions.
It looks mostly like rain here, but in higher elevations like the hill towns, things are more likely to be snowy and slushy.
There was a serious accident in the western part of the state on Route 7 and Lee Road, according to Stockbridge and Lee Police.
