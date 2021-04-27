AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Road races and youth sports tournament play are now allowed under this latest stage of reopening.
For one thing, this means youth baseball leagues can play teams from out of state in tournaments. Also, fundraisers like Rays of Hope could be back to normal in October.
“We are very optimistic for the future. However, we are also very concerned with public health and safety at Baystate Health,” Baystate Health Foundation Annual Giving and Events Director Kathy Tobin said.
Tobin shared her excitement about a more normal future. With road races given the green light as of May 10, it's looking good for this year's Rays of Hope Walk and Run in October. Gathering limits could be limited by then, but they're still planning for all scenarios.
“So we have a very committed grass-roots committee, who is meeting already virtually to make plans for all eventualities,” Tobin said.
The state's new guidelines also allow youth sports tournament play this summer, including out-of-state teams.
“To see the best team from Maine, the best team east Mass., Rhode Island, Connecticut, and so forth. To come to Westfield to play our kids will be highly motivated to want to be on the team,” Greater Westfield Babe Ruth League President Daniel Welch said.
Welch said they're hosting the New England Regional Tournament this summer with the world series in New York.
“The plans are from the Babe Ruth Headquarters still as of two weeks ago, that they’re still expecting to have those this year,” Welch said.
As for the big race, the Boston Marathon, it's planned for October 11.
