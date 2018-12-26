Road rage incident in Springfield leads to gun arrest.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 20-year-old Matthew Vaughn was arrested Sunday night following a road rage incident.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that, on the evening of December 23rd, officers responded to a report of a road rage incident, in which a driver began waving a gun at another driver.
Officers were able to locate the car and the driver, located on the 500 block of State Street, and stopped him.
Vaughn was placed under arrest after police located a firearm, as well as marijuana, a digital scale, and packaging material that were to be considered for street-level drug sales.
Vaughn is being charged with possession with the intent to distribute a class D drug, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.