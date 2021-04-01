WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews worked overnight to repair a significant water main break in West Springfield Thursday.
West Springfield Police say the break happened along Lancaster Avenue and temporarily forced water to be shut off.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt provided an update early Friday morning saying water was restored after sealing the break at 1:15 a.m.
Road repairs are scheduled to begin Friday.
