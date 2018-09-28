Work continues along I-91 in Springfield.
The viaduct project began in 2015 and is set to be completed in early 2019.
Drivers experienced a number of lane and ramp closures along the highway this past week.
Lane and ramp closures along I-91 north and south were the theme of this week.
"I've noticed there’s more traffic, it’s just backed up. Nowadays. it’s tough with The Big E and the casino, it just makes it even more difficult. I try to avoid it," said Edward Gilligan,
MassDOT told Western Mass News that drivers were detoured off the highway both north and southbound while crews worked on pavement markings.
While work on the highway may be wrapping up, MassDOT said that, through October, you will see lane closures along West and East Columbus Avenue.
MassDOT noted that the lane closures will take place between State Atreet and Clinton Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and occasionally overnight.
Work in the area includes painting, bridge drainage installation, and paving and traffic markings on local streets.
Corinne Hicks travels through the area daily and said it's been difficult, but believes it will be worth it.
"It’s just been very busy, but I don’t mind it. I grew up here and I’m glad all of this is coming to the area. In the long run, it will be safer and the driving will be better in the long run," Hicks added.
The entire I-91 viaduct project is expected to be complete by February 2019.
