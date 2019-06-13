SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of West Columbus Avenue in Springfield remains closed today following a water main break we first told you about 24 hours ago.
Crews were on-scene Thursday morning before the rain started, but they have since cleared out.
It does appear they have made some progress on this cleanup, though, as yesterday West Columbus quite literally looked like a river.
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said the eight inch pipe that broke has since been fixed.
The reason this tiny stretch of road, near Riverfront Park, is still closed is due to residual repairs to other infrastructure in the area caused by the break. It will likely be that way again on Friday.
As it relates to if the water is safe to use, the city said it is.
They add that residents or businesses should not be alarmed by any discoloration and said this is a common side effect after a water main break that is caused by the change in water flow.
If you do happen to see any discolored water, once again, it is safe to use or drink, but the city recommends that you run your faucet with cold water for about 10 or 15 minutes. If your water still does not look clean, you can flush it again for 10 to 15 minutes every hour or so.
