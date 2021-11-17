Road closed generic

Image: Daniel X. O'Neil  / CC BY 2.0 

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Street bridge remains closed to traffic as barricades get installed for the upcoming demolishment of the bridge.

According to local officials, the schedule of the project was discussed Monday. 

Gas line relocation has been completed and detour signs have been installed. Beginning Thursday, tree work will be done and is estimated to take five days to complete. 

There will also be a brief disruption to water service in the vicinity of the bridge. Personnel from the Water Department will contact residents that will be affected when this takes place. 

The estimated completion of the project is early/mid summer 2022. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.