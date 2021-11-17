SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Street bridge remains closed to traffic as barricades get installed for the upcoming demolishment of the bridge.
According to local officials, the schedule of the project was discussed Monday.
Gas line relocation has been completed and detour signs have been installed. Beginning Thursday, tree work will be done and is estimated to take five days to complete.
There will also be a brief disruption to water service in the vicinity of the bridge. Personnel from the Water Department will contact residents that will be affected when this takes place.
The estimated completion of the project is early/mid summer 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.