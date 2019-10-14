CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are in the midst of holiday travel with many now heading back home, but how are traffic conditions looking right now?
Western Mass News crew is in Chicopee with the situation there.
Traffic is slow-moving with some back-ups on 291 in Springfield heading towards Chicopee.
Which is resulting in some traffic getting onto the Pike.
Looking at the traffic conditions on our western Mass news app, the Pike heading is east is also slow-moving beginning at the 391 overpasses.
If you're driving on 91 heading south, traffic is typically backed up in this area on any given day, but with more people on the road today, you can see that is also an issue today.
Across the state, there has been no road construction, but all of that will start up again at 5 a.m. tomorrow.
All service plazas will begin serving coffee at 10 p.m. tonight.
If you do have to travel today, be sure to download the Western Mass News app to receive traffic alerts straight to your phone.
