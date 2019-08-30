SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you are traveling for the holiday weekend, expect traffic delays.
Western Mass News spoke with AAA on Friday. They said 85 percent of people in Massachusetts will be hitting the road this holiday weekend.
You can expect the beaches to be packed with people because, according to AAA, the ocean and lakes are the number one destination for travelers.
Officials said drivers should also expect delays due to falling gas prices.
AAA is also warning drivers to take caution since there will be so many drivers on the road. They said to put down the phone and slow down.
So when is the best time to travel? Earlier than 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
