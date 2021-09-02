Holland flooding 090221

Photo provided by Holland Police

HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The overnight rain has caused flooding along some roads in Holland.

Holland Police said that the following roads are passable, but drivers are urged to use "extreme caution" when traveling through the area:

  • Maybrook Road, between 90 and 95 Maybrook Road and near Sandy Beach Road
  • Alexander Road, between 15 and 30 Alexander Road and in the area of Allen Hill Road
  • Near 374 Mashapaug Road, near Lakeridge Drive and Forest Drive 

In Hadley, police said that Mill Valley Road, between Route 9 and South Maple Street, will be closed until further notice because of flooding.  Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Western Mass News will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.