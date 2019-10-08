(WGGB/WSHM) -- Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is heading back to football - just in the broadcast booth.
FOX Sports announced Tuesday that Gronk will be part of their pre-game broadcasts with Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Strahan, and NFL insider Peter Schrager.
“We’re thrilled Rob chose FOX Sports for the next phase of his football life. He is one of the most popular players to ever play the game and also one of the best tight ends in NFL history. His passion for the game and larger-than-life personality make him a perfect fit for FOX Sports," said Brad Zager, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, as well as Head of Production and Operations for FOX Sports.
He will start this Thursday night, which happens to coincide with Patriots hosting the New York Giants on FOX 6.
Gronk retired this off-season after winning three Super Bowl titles with the Pats, who drafted him in 2010.
“I’m extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports. For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business," Gronkowski said in a statement released by FOX Sports.
