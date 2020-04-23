(WGGB/WSHM) -- Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is thanking the New England Patriots organization and the fans.
On Thursday, Gronkowski posted a letter to Instagram where he thanked his teammates over the years, as well as team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick for "taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft."
He also called Pats fans "nothing but amazing" and that he appreciated the "constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement)."
It was announced on Tuesday that Gronkowski was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will reunite with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Gronkowski went on to say that he was "beyond excited for this new chapter" in his life and that the opportunity is something he won't take for granted.
The full text appears below:
View this post on Instagram
First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years. . . New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible #PatsNation. . . I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life. It’s an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again. . . And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!! 🏴☠️🏈
