NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A well-known sculpture in Northampton has been robbed.
The popular 'Happy Frog' sculpture in downtown Northampton has served a particular purpose for years: collecting money to help feed the homeless.
On Monday, Northampton Police said the frog was broken into and money was stolen.
“I think it’s crazy 'cause this is here to help people and on the street, right around the corner, next to the police station," said Michael Adair of Northampton.
Adair told Western Mass News that this act is a shame, considering the purpose this sculpture serves to the community.
"I feel like that money could’ve helped a lot of people, bought a lot of food," Adair added.
The amount of money stolen from this frog is uncertain at the time, but the robber is certain to impact a local soup kitchen.
“I wish that didn’t happen. I wish somebody didn’t have the need to, you know what I mean, to have to do that," said Lee Anderson with Manna Soup Kitchen.
Anderson told Western Mass News the 'Happy Frog' is significant to their donations. Every little generous contribution from the community adds up.
“The community is what provides what we do...we’re getting by from hundreds and hundreds of little $50 donations, $20 donations, $100 donations," Anderson explained.
Despite not knowing the amount of money stolen or the reasoning behind the crime, Anderson said he is feeling good about the community’s response.
“I think that the community will respond, so I’m optimistic we won’t feel the pain of that, aside of the annoyance or the little emotional, ‘I wish that didn’t happen,'" Anderson said.
