SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is investigating a report of a robbery at the 'Indian Orchard Pizzeria' on Main Street.
Police were first called to the scene at around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Western Mass News spoke with Sgt. Arroyo at the Springfield Police Captain's Office and he tells us officers are still on scene.
This was just before 1:30 p.m.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
However, Arroyo confirms the call did come in as an 'armed robbery' for that location.
Indian Orchard Pizzeria is located at 422 Main St. in Indian Orchard.
At this time it appears police are looking for 2 men involved. But further details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing situation.
The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate.
As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, Western Mass News will update this story.
