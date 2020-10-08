(WGGB/WSHM) -- Roca, an organization designed to help high-risk young people in the region, is celebrating 10 years of success in western Massachusetts Thursday.
The organization used its tenth anniversary to unveil a decade of data showcasing the impact of its work and the powerful stories of young people who have transformed their lives.
Western Mass News talked to Damion Johnson, a participant in the program, on what his biggest takeaway has been.
"It showed me we all have to break down our barriers in order to progress in life and that collaboration is truly the key to success," Johnson added.
Christine Judd, the director of Roca, told us that throughout the last 10 years, the program has had a remarkable outcome.
"Eighty-two percent of that 600-plus young people have no new incarceration and 73 percent have no new arrest, but more importantly, 87 percent of them came from right here in the city of Springfield," Judd explained.
Johnson said he now gives back to the program as a youth worker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.