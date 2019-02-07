CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's something we stock up on every winter: rock salt. You’re probably seeing a lot of it outside right now and pet owners should be aware of the dangers.
Rock salt helps navigate us through winter weather, but those same steps our pets take could be less helpful and more harmful.
It keeps us from slipping and sliding, but for our pets, veterinary technician Amanda Gauthier told Western Mass News it's not so safe.
"When they step on the rock salt, there can be a chemical reaction and it can burn their paws and dry them out," Gauthier explained.
That chemical reaction causes redness, irritation, and potentially burns to their paw pads
"They can also lick their paws and ingest it and that's harmful too," Gauthier said.
Gauthier noted that the Westover Animal Clinic has seen a number of visits lately because of this, so what should pet owners do to protect their furry friends?
"Put some Vaseline on the dogs paws and that will help prevent it from the rock salt. You can actually buy doggy booties and slip them on before you go outside," Gautheir said.
Gauthier also recommends using pet safe salt and looking out for these symptoms to know if your four legged pal is suffering
"A lot of licking, chewing, non-stop irritation, and going at their paws," Gauthier said.
If paws are directly exposed to rock salt, make sure to immediately wipe down their paws with a warm wash cloth or unscented baby wipes, but what is your best bet?
"Avoid walking on the roads and walking on heavily-salted sidewalks," Gauthier noted.
Pets with signs of burns or cracked paws should be taken to the vet as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.