(WGGB/WSHM) -- Rock102's Mayflower Marathon went virtual this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of donations at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Bax and O'Brien collected monetary donations over the phone and online.
In total, this year's event raised more than $72,000 for the Open Pantry in Springfield.
