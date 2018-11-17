SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rocky's Ace Hardware is lending a helping hand to the South Hadley youth football program.
The store is helping raise $15,000 for the South Hadley Panthers to go to the Regional Championship game.
Rocky's has opened up their store to the team for the fundraising campaign.
When folks make a purchase at the South Hadley store, the change can be rounded up to the nearest dollar, which will go towards the team to help them get to victory.
"I've seen a lot of traffic come in and out since I've been here," Mike Mostowski of Rocky's Ace Hardware tells us. "People are willing to donate and help out the kids."
You can help out the Panthers by donating at Rocky's through tomorrow.
