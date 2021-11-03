SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a scare in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning when a bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse just over two months after the courthouse was shut down due to mold.
The good news is that the bomb threat was found not to be credible. The building was cleared by police at 11 a.m. and everyone went back inside. When our crew got on-scene, people were waiting for answers.
“I came to the courthouse for a traffic ticket and as soon as they were doing the intake or whatever, one of the COs, he was like ‘Oh, you guys gotta get out of here’ and I'm like, in my head, I'm like what's going on?” said Joel Perez of Springfield.
Perez told Western Mass News what happened the moment he was told to leave the Roderick Ireland Courthouse on Wednesday. He had arrived at 8:30 a.m. and Mass. State Police told us the building was evacuated around 9:30 a.m.
However, Perez didn’t know why until “As I was walking to the Symphony Hall, people were like ‘Oh, there was a bomb threat.’”
If you were in downtown Springfield, you probably spotted quite the crowd packed on the steps of Symphony Hall. That's where those who were evacuated from the building were temporarily relocated.
Mass. State Police, Springfield Police, and the Springfield Fire and Bomb Squad were all on-scene assisting, along with an explosive ordinance team and K-9s that were called in to search the building. Nothing was found.
An attorney who was told he couldn't enter the building was concerned this morning's evacuation would cause some problems for the rest of the day.
“I feel sorry for the court system. Today was a busy day, as far as I know, in superior court, where I was supposed to be and obviously, the scheduling has been thrown off because of it,” said Attorney Anthony Bonavita.
Investigators told us they believe it was a 911 call that started the bomb threat.
We checked in with Hampden County Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile, who told us two jury trials were going on in superior court at the time of the evacuation. She said they both resumed when the courthouse reopened.
